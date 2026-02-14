Top 10 Valentine’s Day movies to stream in 2026

This Valentine's Day, love is in the air, and if you’re planning a cosy night in, the perfect film can make it feel even more special.

From sweeping romances to modern love stories that hit a little closer to home, these best romantic films for Valentine's day recommended below continue to resonate with audiences and remain go-to choices for couples and solo romantics alike.

Here’s a countdown of the top Valentine’s Day movies to stream in 2026, blending nostalgia, heartache and hope in equal measure.

10. Titanic

This one doesn't need convincing.

A young artist and a spirited socialite fall deeply in love aboard the ill-fated luxury liner on its maiden voyage. Their romance unfolds against class divides and looming tragedy, making every moment feel urgent and emotional.

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose.

It’s expected to remain available on major streaming platforms in 2026. Few films capture the power of love in the face of fate quite like this one, making it a timeless Valentine’s pick.

Where to watch: Netflix

9. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

A journalist and an advertising executive unknowingly use each other for competing work challenges, only to develop real feelings along the way.

Sparks fly as professional games turn personal.

Kate Hudson plays Andie, opposite Matthew McConaughey as Ben. Likely streaming widely in 2026, it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day thanks to its playful humour and undeniable chemistry.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. (500) Days of Summer

This offbeat love story tracks the rise and fall of a relationship through non-linear storytelling.

It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom and Zooey Deschanel as Summer.

Expected to be available on popular streaming services, it’s a great Valentine’s choice for those who appreciate honest takes on love, expectations and heartbreak.

Where to watch: Disney+ and Prime Video.

7. A Star Is Born

A seasoned musician helps a rising singer find fame while his own career fades. Their love story is intense, passionate and ultimately tragic.

The film stars Lady Gaga as Ally and Bradley Cooper as Jackson.

Still expected to stream in 2026, it’s a Valentine’s pick for couples who enjoy emotional depth and powerful music.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Max and Apple TV.

6. Pretty Woman

A chance meeting between a businessman and a free-spirited woman turns into an unexpected romance.

Julia Roberts shines as Vivian, alongside Richard Gere as Edward. With its fairy-tale charm and feel-good ending, it remains a Valentine’s classic likely to stay on streaming platforms in 2026.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV.

5. When Harry Met Sally...

Two friends spend years debating whether men and women can truly stay platonic, all while slowly falling in love themselves.

The film stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Expected to be widely available to stream, it’s a perfect Valentine’s watch for its wit, warmth and enduring message about friendship turning into love.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video and Apple TV.

4. The Notebook

A lifelong love story told through memories, this film follows Noah and Allie as they fight against time, class and circumstance.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams lead the cast.

Still a streaming staple in 2026, it’s ideal for Valentine’s Day if you’re ready for tears and timeless romance.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+ Max, and Apple TV.

3. La La Land

An aspiring actress and a jazz musician fall in love while chasing their dreams in Los Angeles.

The film stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Expected to remain available on major platforms, it’s a Valentine’s favourite for its dreamy visuals and bittersweet take on love and ambition.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV.

2. 10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is a modern take on Shakespeare sees two very different sisters navigate love and highschool drama.

Heath Ledger stars as the charming Patrick, opposite Julia Stiles as Kat.

Likely streaming in 2026, it’s a Valentine’s hit thanks to its humour, heart and unforgettable romantic moments.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

After a painful breakup, a couple chooses to erase each other from their memories, only to realise love is hard to forget.

The film stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Still expected to stream widely in 2026, it’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day choice for its unique message about love, loss and second chances.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Peacock and Apple TV.

Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, tears or a mix of both, these films offer something for every kind of romantic.

As Valentine’s Day 2026 approaches, they prove that great love stories never go out of style, they just keep finding new hearts to win over.