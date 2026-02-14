 
Geo News

Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt: Screenwriters after fight say ‘it's over for us'

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s new video sparks panic across the Hollywood

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 14, 2026

Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt: Screenwriters after fight say ‘it’s over for us’
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt: Screenwriters after fight say ‘it’s over for us’

A jaw dropping video of Tom Cruise throwing punches at Brad Pitt is getting viral on internet. Twist? The video is AI generated.

The hyper-real 15 second rooftop brawl was posted by Irish filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, who said it was generated using a simple two-line prompt in Seedance 2.0 – a model owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

The fallout was immediate.

Motion Picture Association CEO Charles Rivkin didn’t mince words: “By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity.”

SAG-AFTRA echoed the outrage: “The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members’ voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable… Responsible A.I. development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here.”

Then came the existential dread.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese, Deadpool & Wolverine, Zombieland, reacted bluntly on X: “I hate to say it… It’s likely over for us.”

When someone mocked the clip as unimpressive, Reese fired back: “In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases… But if that person possesses Christopher Nolan’s talent and taste… it will be tremendous.”

He quickly clarified: “To clarify: I am not at all excited about AI encroaching into creative endeavors. To the contrary, I’m terrified… My glass-half-empty view is that Hollywood is about to be revolutionized/decimated… But I’m shook.”

Hailee Steinfeld shares husband Josh Allen's Valentine's Day request
Hailee Steinfeld shares husband Josh Allen's Valentine's Day request
Jennifer Aniston finds 57th birthday ‘meaningful' with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston finds 57th birthday ‘meaningful' with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Top 10 Valentine's Day movies to stream in 2026
Top 10 Valentine's Day movies to stream in 2026
Halle Berry once slammed ‘X-Men' director on set, here's what happened
Halle Berry once slammed ‘X-Men' director on set, here's what happened
Gordon Ramsay recalls hard times from childhood: ‘Disgusting'
Gordon Ramsay recalls hard times from childhood: ‘Disgusting'
‘Emmerdale‘ star Isabel Hodgins and husband celebrate new edition to family
‘Emmerdale‘ star Isabel Hodgins and husband celebrate new edition to family
See Jacob Elordi's golden tooth while promoting ‘Wuthering Heights'
See Jacob Elordi's golden tooth while promoting ‘Wuthering Heights'
Catherine Zeta-Jones takes up new interesting hobby before ‘The Gallerist'
Catherine Zeta-Jones takes up new interesting hobby before ‘The Gallerist'