Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt: Screenwriters after fight say ‘it’s over for us’

A jaw dropping video of Tom Cruise throwing punches at Brad Pitt is getting viral on internet. Twist? The video is AI generated.

The hyper-real 15 second rooftop brawl was posted by Irish filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, who said it was generated using a simple two-line prompt in Seedance 2.0 – a model owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

The fallout was immediate.

Motion Picture Association CEO Charles Rivkin didn’t mince words: “By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity.”

SAG-AFTRA echoed the outrage: “The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members’ voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable… Responsible A.I. development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here.”

Then came the existential dread.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese, Deadpool & Wolverine, Zombieland, reacted bluntly on X: “I hate to say it… It’s likely over for us.”

When someone mocked the clip as unimpressive, Reese fired back: “In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases… But if that person possesses Christopher Nolan’s talent and taste… it will be tremendous.”

He quickly clarified: “To clarify: I am not at all excited about AI encroaching into creative endeavors. To the contrary, I’m terrified… My glass-half-empty view is that Hollywood is about to be revolutionized/decimated… But I’m shook.”