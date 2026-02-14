Jennifer Aniston finds 57th birthday ‘meaningful' with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston finds 57the birthday ‘meaningful’ with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston just added another candle to the cake – with beau Jim Curtis beside her.

The Friends alum rang in 57 on February 11, with what insiders describe as an intimate dinner with Curtis. "Jen celebrated with a birthday dinner with Jim. It was low-key and just a nice evening,” a source told People magazine.

“She always celebrates her birthday. For her, it's about being grateful for another year. She's had an amazing year. She feels very happy. She's in a great place right now. Spending her birthday with Jim made it even more meaningful."

And Curtis didn’t let the moment pass quietly. He posted a sweet Instagram tribute featuring boat-side laugh and a kiss, captioned simply: “HBD MY (heart emoji)”

Subtle? Not exactly. Cute? Absolutely.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in July 2025 when they were spotted together in Mallorca alongside Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer. By November, the two were Instagram official.

Curtis, author of The Book of Possibility, recently shared on the Today show, “We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” adding that they’ve been together for “almost close to a year.”

Friends say this one feels different. “Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different,” the insider revealed. “She's very happy and comfortable.”