‘Charlie’s Angels’ tapped for brand new reboot once again

Charlie’s Angels is being prepared for a new generation of moviegoers, with a new film announced at Sony Pictures.

The franchise which began as a TV series in the 1970s has been tapped for another production with screenwriter Pete Chiarelli revealed to be the only name tied to the project so far.

Chiarelli, known for writing Crazy Rich Asians and The Proposal among his professional resume, has also penned the screenplay for the newly released animated feature Goat.

Released by Sony Pictures Animation, the film has likely led the Canadian writer to Sony’s latest reboot of their iconic series, as reported by Variety.

Charlie’s Angels was first rebooted in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore appearing as the titular spies. The immensely successful film led to a sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, released in 2003.

Following a fruitless attempt at a television reboot of the franchise, which aired on ABC in 2011 and was shortly cancelled after just eight of its scheduled 13 episodes were released, Charlie’s Angels was again adapted into a film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the iconic trio.

However, the 2019 release also proved to be a commercial and critical failure and soon dissipated from pop culture consciousness.

The original Charlie’s Angels tv series, which made household names out of Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson, started airing in 1976 and is coming up on its 50th anniversary.