Hailee Steinfeld shares husband Josh Allen's Valentine's Day request

Hailee Steinfeld has shared a sweet glimpse into how she and husband Josh Allen are planning to spend Valentine’s Day, revealing that the NFL star already has one specific request for the occasion.

Writing in the Feb. 13 edition of her Beau Society newsletter, the 29-year-old actress explained that their plans are still coming together, especially when it comes to food.

As she put it, “We’re still working on our Valentine’s Day dinner/menu situation,” before noting that Allen had one clear wish: “Plus some Angel Margarita, requested by my husband.”

Steinfeld added that Allen even offered a tip for perfecting the drink, suggesting fans try it “with some Tajín on the rim” to bring out the lime flavour.

While the actress, who is expecting the couple’s first child, won’t be sipping margaritas herself this year, she’s still excited about the rest of the meal.

Her shortlist includes comfort favourites like spaghetti and pizza, as well as a steak dinner.

More than the menu, Steinfeld made it clear that Valentine’s Day holds special meaning for her because she enjoys celebrating love in all its forms.

She shared that her enthusiasm isn’t limited to romance, embracing platonic love, self-love and even “dog love,” too.

That joy is matched by Allen, who she says happily leans into the occasion with her.

“A cherry on top is having a husband who not only tolerates my enthusiasm for this holiday but genuinely leans into it with me,” she wrote, adding that he’s just as content with a low-key celebration that ends with them relaxing together at home.

Ideally, Steinfeld hopes the day will include simple moments such as watching the sunrise, taking a long bath, reading side by side and baking chocolate chip cookies together.

Since getting married in May last year, the couple have also found ways to stay connected despite busy schedules.

In a recent Q&A for Beau Society, Steinfeld explained that being present with one another is key, pointing to regular weekly date nights and putting phones away for an hour at the end of the day as habits that help keep their relationship strong.

For Steinfeld, that balance of small rituals and shared time seems to be exactly what makes celebrations like Valentine’s Day feel meaningful, no matter how relaxed the plans turn out to be.