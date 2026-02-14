Bad Bunny rekindles ‘on-again, off-again’ flame days after Super Bowl gig

Bad Bunny has reportedly reignited his romance with Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he had been broken up with since 2022.

The speculation was prompted when the Puerto Rican pop star stepped out for an early Valentine’s dinner with his rumoured flame on Thursday, ahead of his scheduled shows in Argentina this weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasion, the rapper-singer went incognito during his public appearance with Berlingeri, as he sported a flannel mask, dark sunglasses, a white cap, and blue hoodie while exiting the restaurant.

While his date sported a dark brown ensemble as she was separately photographed at the same venue.

Source: Backgrid

The dinner date made it past Page Six, who also reported that Berlingeri was seen attending Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show last week.

Dating “on and off” between 2017 and 2022, the couple additionally collaborated on multiple musical projects from the Latin music star in the past.

Gabriela Berlingeri, who works as a jewellery designer, has provided vocals on the songs El Apagón and En Casita. While she appeared in the music video for Bad Bunny’s 2022 hit Titi Me Preguntó, which showed the pair marrying each other and released the same year they broke up.