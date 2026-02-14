Nicole Kidman glows in self-love post after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman exudes fresh look at Galentines after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is entering her self-love era – and she’s doing it with mix of sunshine, serenity, and zero drama.

Five months after People magazine confirmed her split from Keith Urban, the Oscar winner shared a quietly powerful post just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Th caption? “Happy Galentines (pink heart emoji)” – a nod to the fictional holiday born on Parks and Recreation that celebrates female friendship (and, frankly, thriving solo).

In the photo, Kidman sits cross-legged on the edge of a bed, oversized pink sleep shirt catching the light, eyes closed, smiling as if she’s exactly where she needs to be.

Fans flooded the comment section, calling her “glowing” and wishing her an “amazing weekend.”

The post comes months after the former couple – who share two daughters – separated following 19 years of marriage. A source told the outlet at the time, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

"She didn’t want this," the source continued. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Kidman filed for divorce shortly after news of the split broke, citing irreconcilable differences and listing September 30 as their date of separation – just three months after their 19th anniversary.

Their final outing together? A June 2025 appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville.

Behind the scenes, things had already shifted. “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," an insider shared.

"It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."