Bunnie Xo shares intimate insight into her relationship with Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo, during intimate confessions, shared Jelly Roll ‘absolutely would not’ sleep with her on first night.

Before the Grammys, before the glow-up, there was… a very questionable van.

In her new memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, out on February 17, Bunnie Xo gets brutally honest about meeting her now-husband, Jelly Roll – and why he almost “blew it.”

“J wasn’t the man he is today back in 2015,” she writes, recalling how he was “bouncing couch to couch and living in his brown van, Bertha.”

While she says he was “full of pride” about the vehicle, she calls it a “heap of s**t,” adding it was the “dirtiest vehicle” she’d ever seen. Inside? “There were used c**d**s, crumbs, and trash everywhere.”

Her OCD, she admits, was “pinging the Ritcher scale.”

When he invited her to hang out inside, “I declined,” she reveals, “and sat in my car beacause it was so disgusting.”

And yet… sparks.

“But dirty van and all, our connection felt spiritual,” she writes. “J wasn’t my type—I love tough guys, or goth, emo boys in eyeliner,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host admitted. “I wasn’t his type either. So why the hell was my soul telling me there he is the minute we met?”

After Jelly drove 48 hours from Tennessee to Las Vegas to see her, their first night together took an unexpected turn.

“I stripped n***d and called J into my room,” she wrote. “He walked in, hammered… He was so shy! She made her move. “And that man,” she added, “absolutely would not bang me.”

Instead, he wanted to talk. “For hours, we lay there together, dreaming out a future… It was the most honest conversation I’d ever had.”