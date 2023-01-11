Prince Harry ‘laying blame’ for everything wrong ‘at the feet of others’

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of ‘losing sight of his privilege as the Spare, for he has ‘less responsibility’ than Prince William.



Royal commentator and author Ingrid Seward issued this accusation.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine believes Prince Harry’s reluctance to “accept responsibility for his actions” prove “he hasn't grown up.”

She believes, “After Diana’s funeral, Charles took Harry back to Ludgrove School. His fellow classmates were told not to talk about it and they said if Diana’s face came on the television, Harry would leave the room.”

“In a way, he is still leaving that room. By refusing to accept any responsibility for his own actions and laying the blame for whatever goes wrong in his life at the feet of others, he hasn’t grown up.”

“If he had, he would realise being ‘the spare’ brings all the privileges without the responsibility that the brother he calls his ‘arch-nemesis’ must contend with for life.”

“If Harry had chosen to use that privilege to his advantage rather than feel forever the second-best, he might find the happiness that so far appears to have eluded him.”