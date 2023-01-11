 
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turns two

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turned two

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bundle of joy Vamika has turned two.

On Wednesday, the PK actress treated fans to an unseen photo of the little one, and posted an adorable picture in which Vamika is seen playing with mommy and giving kisses on her face.

Anushka wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

On the other hand, father Virat Kohli also penned the heartiest caption to her baby's birthday post.

Along with the picture Indian cricket wrote, "My heartbeat is 2 drops heart emoji."

Take a look:



