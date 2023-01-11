Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt discussed the similar qualities he shares with his character in his new film Babylon while praising the film's director Damien Chazelle.

Talking to W Magazine, the Bullet Train actor revealed he lives with “congenital melancholy” and also gets a “little weary” just like his character Jack Conrad in the film.

“Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being, some congenital melancholy,” the Hollywood hunk told the outlet.

“But no, I think there’s a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There’s a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit.

He added: “At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary.”

Pitt further heaped praises on the director of the movie, Damien Chazelle, saying, “You know Damien’s films; there’s a rhythm – a syncopation – to the scenes.”

“The way he puts it together and doles out the information. There’s always the kind of movement that I think comes from his early days as a jazz drummer.

Before concluding, Pitt said, “I find that I’m looking for that in life, you know? We all need to find the music in the day.”