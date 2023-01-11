King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells

A distant member of the Royal Family has made a big announcement of first lesbian wedding in five years after Queen's cousin married his husband.



King Charles III's relative, Ellen Lascelles, has announced her engagement to her Australian girlfriend.

According to My London News, Ellen - the niece of David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood will marry her fiancée Channtel McPherson.

Ellen is the second of the extended royals to be in a same-sex relationship as the late Queen's third cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, married his husband in 2018 after divorcing his wife several years earlier.

Taking to her Instagram, Ellen shared her excitement, saying: "On New Year’s Day, Chan asked me to marry her, and turned what was an incredible 2022 into an even more incredible 2023. Two proposals in one day, plus a cat ring to seal the deal until we get a real engagement ring made."

Royal marriages were purely contractual arrangements which were drawn up to ensure the greatest alliance between two families, while that was still going on for many years into the 20th century, unions today are more founded on love and better reflect the modern world.



The Lascelles family have many ties to the Royal Family, the most well-known of which is how the late Queen's aunt, Princess Mary, married Henry Lascelles, 6th Earl of Harewood and had two sons, George and Gerald.



Queen Elizabeth II maintained a close relationship with her two cousins and was pictured with their families many times over the years. The current Earl of Harewood is David Lascelles and his family will surely be delighted at the news that his niece, Ellen Lascelles, got engaged to her fiancée recently in Australia.