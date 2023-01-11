Selma Blair breaks her silence on living with multiple sclerosis: Read

 
Selma Blair has recently revealed that she still feels “haunted” after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2018.

In a new interview with Self magazine, the Cruel Intentions star explained how the “autoimmune system” affected her daily life even though she underwent stem cell transplant a few years ago.

“I’m so much better, but it haunts my physical cells. It’s there,” said the Legally Blonde actress.

The Hellboy actress continued, “Some people wake up two years later and they’re like, ‘I’m healed! Colours are brighter!”

“But I never had that moment. I just stopped having regression,” she remarked.

Selma shared that the diagnosis was “a hard pill to swallow”; however, it “really did rewire” her.

The After star stated, “It rewired me to find acceptance in being honest about my faults, about my past addiction, and about my problems.”

“It made me more empathetic towards myself,” commented the actress.

Reflecting on her industry after her diagnosis, Selma mentioned, “I don’t find the advocacy trying. I know it’s for other people more than myself, and it makes me feel better. It really does.”

The Deal actress pointed out, “There’s just so much realising that people feel that they are a burden, and it takes away from your work. It takes away from focusing on your right to be there just as much as everyone else on the set.”

“Let’s get used to this. Let’s build this into our base camps,” she added.

