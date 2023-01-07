‘LG polls in Karachi not acceptable without new delimitations’

Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor speaking at an event at NED University Karachi. — Facebook/Altaf Shakoor Official

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said Friday that the local government elections in the megacity of Karachi should be held after new delimitations as per the constitution and that the Karachiites would not accept a "rubber stamp" mayor.

He said that violation of the constitution will not be tolerated in local government elections in the megacity. He said the ruling quarters are trying to get their desired results in upcoming local government elections by playing different tricks.

Shakoor said the Karachiites have already been fed with political parties that are not sincere to the megacity and its citizens. He said uphold of the constitution is a must and making mockers of the law and constitution should be stopped for good.

The PDP chairman said that the federal and provincial governments have made the local bodies’ election a joke. He said that the PPP was the champion of devolution of power, but after the 18th amendment, it adopted a mum on this issue.

He said the three main political parties or Big Three are a group of politically dishonest people. He said real devolution of power is not on the agenda of these parties.

Shakoor said MQM after making a lot of noise becomes silent after getting its vested interests taken care of. This is its practice for the last thirty years. He said the megacity has become a ruined city but the MQM and "Big Three" are the least concerned. He said the voters should reject these tried and tested politicians for good.

Originally published in The News