 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle believed Prince Harry's living situation 'a frat house'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just recalled Meghan Markle’s first-ever reaction to his living situation and believed it looked like a ‘frat house’.

Prince Harry brought this claim to light in his extract for the memoir Spare.

He started by taking a trip down memory lane and admitted, “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed.”

“Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent - that was the best you could say for it.”

As Prince Harry saw Meghan walk up the garden path, he admits he felt ‘relieved’ that she “gave no indication of disillusionment.”

However, everything ended up changing once Meghan Markle stepped inside the cottage and branded the ceilings as low as a doll house.

“Then she said something about a frat house,” he adds in the Spare memoir.

Meghan Markle believed Prince Harry’s living situation ‘a frat house’

Before concluding, Prince Harry also noted the ‘shabby’ condition of everything and admitted he ‘never saw it before Meghan pointed it out’.

For those unversed, Nottingham Cottage is a two-bedroom space where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, spent the initial days of their marriage. 

