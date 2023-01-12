Netflix drops trailer for upcoming docu-series 'Full Swing' with release date

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming docu-series Full Swing. The eight-episode-based series will be available on February 15, 2023.



The upcoming documentary follows a diverse group of professional golfers and their journey through the 2022 PGA tour season, including THE PLAYERS, the Master's Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the FedExCup Playoffs.

Full Swing will feature notable PGA tour golfers, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen, Mito Pereira, and Cameron Young.

The documentary takes viewers into one of the most remarkable years in history, where fans will enjoy the behind-the-scenes moments of their favorite players' wins and losses.

Check out the trailer:

File footage



