Austin Butler responds to 'Elvis' voice: 'It's in my DNA'

Austin Butler addressed the burning question: why does he still sound like Elvis Presley?

According to Variety, the Golden Globes winner responding to the question, "Do people tell you that [you sound like Elvis], and do you catch yourself constantly [noticing that] that is your voice now﻿?"

"Still? Yeah, I don't even think about. I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot," Butler remarks.

"I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time," Butler said. "I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I'm sure there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Butler won Globes for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award for his performance in Elvis.

In his award acceptance speech, the actor paid tribute to his mother and Presley.

"Mama, I love you so much, thank you for sacrificing so much for me," he said. He left his final thanks for the King himself.

"And lastly," he said at the end, "Elvis Presley himself. You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much." He added, "You are remembered, and I will never forget."