Goose reacts after concertgoer falls to death at Madison Square Garden

Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach and Cotter Ellis address concert tragedy

Goose’s recent concert at Madison Square Garden turned into a tragedy when a concertgoer fell to his death.

On Saturday, June 20, a 51-year-old concertgoer died after falling from an elevated section during a Goose concert at the New York City venue.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected," the band wrote in an Instagram statement following the tragedy. "Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

Police were called to the famed New York venue shortly before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured man. According to the NYPD, officers arrived at 4 Penn Plaza around 9:51 p.m. and found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position inside the arena.

Emergency responders rushed him to Bellevue Hospital. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

The Connecticut-based jam band was performing the second of two scheduled Madison Square Garden shows over the weekend. The group, made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach and Cotter Ellis, has built a devoted following in recent years and was set to continue its New York run with a performance at Central Park SummerStage.