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Demi Lovato revisits iconic 'Camp Rock' scenes on film's 18th anniversary

'Camp Rock' stars celebrate the iconic Disney film's 18th birthday ahead of the third installment

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Camp Rock starring Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers was first released in June of 2008
'Camp Rock' starring Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers was first released in June of 2008

Camp Rock just turned 18 years old!

The hit Disney Channel Original Movie was first released in June of 2008, starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers. A sequel and almost two decades later, the movie remains one of the most iconic Disney musicals to date.

Celebrating the milestone, Lovato, now 33, shared a compilation of some of her most memorable scenes as Mitchie Torres, including the highly-memed line “she’s really good” and the Platinum-certified song, This Is Me.

Lovato wasn’t the only one celebrating the occasion. Her on-screen mom, Maria Canals-Barrera, also paid tribute to the film while teasing the highly-anticipated third installment set for release later this year. 

“I am so thrilled that our Camp Rock franchise has been loved and celebrated for so many years!!!” she wrote alongside throwback pictures of her and Lovato. “CR 2 was such a blast & you all are going to LOVE Camp Rock 3!!!”

Meaghan Jette Martin, who played the film’s main antagonist Tess Tyler, joked, “Happy 18th Birthday Camp Rock, you can now legally drink in Europe, congrats… P.S. once and for all, no shoulders were harmed in the making of this movie.”

Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, who played Tess’ friend Ella, noted that “18 years ago Camp Rock premiered and history was made… A generation got its anthem, its icons and a movie that made such a big impact.”

Camp Rock 3 was officially announced in September 2025, with Lovato executive producing and the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera reprising their roles. The sequel is set to release in August. 

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