Britney Spears wants ‘another baby'

Britney Spears has revealed she hopes to have another child, sharing the news in a Father's Day Instagram post on Sunday.

The 44-year-old pop star posted a video of herself dancing in a yellow slip dress and black boots while holding a small guitar she described buying in Mexico.

In the caption, she connected the instrument to her hopes for the future.

"it's an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,, music is said to be the speech of angels,, I bought this one in Mexico ???????? in hopes one day I can have another baby," she wrote.

Spears is already a mother to sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The post comes during what appears to be a more stable period for the Toxic singer following a turbulent earlier part of the year.

In March she was arrested for a DUI, after which she spent less than a month in rehab before being discharged.

An insider told us in April that she was "doing really well" after the stint, describing her as "healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh."

A second source noted she would be continuing counselling remotely.

The Daily Mail reported that her sons played a significant role in encouraging her to seek help, staging an intervention before she voluntarily checked herself in.

Sunday's post, with its quietly expressed hope for new beginnings, suggests she is looking forward.