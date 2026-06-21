How Taylor Swift’s Opalite marks a turning point in Greta Lee’s career

Greta Lee is getting a lot of attention after sharing a surprising story about how Taylor Swift personally invited her to appear in a music video.

The actress said that she first met Swift on The Graham Norton Show and they quickly got along.

After that meeting, they stayed in touch and Swift later sent her a voice message asking if she would join a music video.

Lee shared that she agreed right away without thinking twice.

That video turned out to be Swift’s single Opalite, where Lee appears in a small but fun role. She, however, plays an Indie Rock Goddess in a bar scene, performing on a screen while Swift’s character visits the place.

Other guests from the same show also joined the project after a light joke on set turned into something real.

Lee went on to add that the experience gave her “street cred” with her children, who were excited to see her working with Swift.

The star even shared that they took selfies and sent them to the singer.

At the same time, Lee is also preparing for a big role in Toy Story 5, where she voices a new character named Lilypad.

The film explores how technology is changing childhood, something Greta Lee says feels very real in today’s world.