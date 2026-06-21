Nicola Peltz's Father’s Day post sparks talk amid Beckham family tensions

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a very emotional Father’s Day message for her dad and fans are reacting to how personal it felt.

The 31-year-old star posted a long note full of love, calling him the best father in the world.

Nicola added that she feels lucky to be his daughter and thanked him for always standing by her.

In her message, the Beckhams daughter-in-law shared that he has always believed in her and pushed her to chase her biggest dreams.

She posted a heartwarming a picture with her father, writing: “happy father’s day dad! i’m so lucky i get to be your daughter, you’re the best dad in the entire world thank you for being the most loving and supportive father i could ever dream of.

i love you to the moon and back a trillion times over. thank you for always believing in me and always encouraging me to chase my biggest dreams. you’ve taught me to be so tough and to never give up. (just like you ) i love you so so so so much! i hope today is so perfect for you."

The post came at a time when Nicola’s life with husband Brooklyn Beckham often gets public attention, especially because of ongoing talk around the Beckham family.

Still, Nicola continues to share personal family moments online, showing support for her own parents as well.