Sharon Osbourne reveals she was hospitalised in worrying health update

Sharon Osbourne says 'unexpected trip to the hospital' forced her to miss Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she went to the hospital this week.

The former X Factor judge shared the news while explaining her absence from Hellfest in France this week, where a towering new statue honouring the late Black Sabbath legend was officially unveiled.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue. Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week,” Sharon, 73, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 18. “A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!”

While Sharon did not reveal what led to her hospital visit, she has been open about her past battle with cancer.

Her absence came during an emotional moment for the Osbourne family as fans gathered to celebrate Ozzy’s legacy nearly a year after his death.

The six-metre-tall monument was unveiled at the annual Hellfest music festival in Clisson, France. Created by French contemporary artist Philippe Pasqua, the stone statue features Ozzy’s famous concert slogan, “Let the madness begin.”

The tribute is one of several projects dedicated to preserving the Prince of Darkness’ memory.

Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76. His cause of death was later confirmed to be related to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, which he publicly revealed in 2019.