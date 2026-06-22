Kelly Osbourne bursts out with emotions in Father's Day tribute to Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne has shared an emotional Father's Day tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne, opening up about the enduring pain of losing him less than a year ago.

The 41-year-old TV personality posted throwback photos with the Black Sabbath frontman on Instagram on Sunday, accompanied by words that spoke to the particular grief of losing a parent.

"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she wrote.

"The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all! I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again!"

She also shared something more private on her Stories, a screenshot of a text message Ozzy had sent her before his death.

In it, the rock legend wrote about how watching a video of Kelly's son Sidney in the bath lifted his spirits whenever he was feeling unwell.

"Ya know what, whenever I'm feeling sick and miserable all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little sid in the bath and it make me so happy that it all just go away," Ozzy wrote.

"I just with [sic] you were both still here. I really love the both of you and all I want is for the two of you to be happy."

In the same message, he also mentioned stepping back from music commitments, saying he needed his health more.

Kelly welcomed Sidney in 2022 with partner Sid Wilson.

Ozzy never got to see his grandson grow up — he died on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76, having battled Parkinson's disease since his diagnosis in 2020.