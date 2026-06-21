Taylor Swift’s private jet appearance fuels growing bachelorette rumours

Taylor Swift got fans buzzing once again after she was reportedly seen boarding a private jet in Rhode Island.

The sighting came as rumours continue to swirl about possible wedding celebrations with the NFL star Travis Kelce.

While neither of them has confirmed anything, fans have been paying close attention to every update about the couple.

Taylor was reportedly spotted leaving Rhode Island, where she owns a famous beachfront home.

News of her exit quickly spread online, with many fans wondering if she was heading to a special event or preparing for upcoming wedding plans.

The timing has only added to the excitement. In recent days, reports revealed Taylor’s possible pre wedding gatherings, while Kelce has been spending time in Los Angeles with friends.

The NFL icon was recently seen enjoying a few nights out and attending public events during a break from his football schedule.

Because the couple have kept their plans private, every public appearance seems to create a new wave of speculation on the internet.

Fans have been sharing theories all over the social media, trying to figure out what might be happening behind the scenes.