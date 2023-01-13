Asim Azhar’s drops new single Dard, trends on YouTube

Asim Azhar’s new single Dard trends on YouTube

Asim Azhar dropped new single Dard starring model cum actress Dur E Fishan. Within 24 hours of release, it was trending on YouTube.





The lyrics of Dard are written by Kunaal Verma. The music video is directed by evergreen Yasir Jaswal. Earlier on Thursday, Asim and his lead lady for the song, Dur E Fishan shared the snippets on their Instagram accounts.





The song is a perfect tale of heartbreak, love and betrayal. The song depicts the pain that comes with one’s first heartbreak. Asim and Dur E Fishan have sizzling chemistry which changes accordingly to situations presented in the song.

Asim’s last song Habibi also gained a lot of attention among his fans. Merub Ali his fiancé was also playing a special appearance in the song.