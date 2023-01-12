 
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Ellen Pompeo finally bids goodbye to Grey's Anatomy after 19 seasons.

On Wednesday, the ABC has shared a glimpse of the mid-season premiere, which is reportedly one of Ellen’s final exit as Meredith Grey from the series.

In a 30-second clip, Ellen as Meredith is heard saying, “This is where I learned to be a doctor. This is the place where I found my family, the place where I fell in love.”

“Sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the news of Ellen’s upcoming departure from the series was announced in August 2022.

Earlier in December, Ellen appeared on Drew Barrymore Show and discussed about her plans after leaving her hit series.

“I have a lot that I'm doing,” she stated.

Ellen mentioned, “I have three kids, so I take care of them. It's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy new season will premiere on February 23 on ABC.

Watch here:


