Friday Jan 13 2023
R Madhavan joins Akshay Kumar in C.Sankaran Nair's biopic: Reports

Friday Jan 13, 2023

C.Sankaran Nair was a lawyer, politician and an activist in India
Reportedly, R Madhavan has joined Akshay Kumar for his next film which is a biopic on lawyer C Sankaran Nair.

According to the sources, the Tanu weds Manu actor has been taken on board for the film. “R Madhavan has often associated himself with content-driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope."

"He was taken aback by the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era. In fact, both Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions too, as there is a certain dynamic that they share in the film, revealed sources."

Chettur Sankaran Nair was a lawyer who also served as a president of the Indian National Congress in 1897.

Previously during the promotions of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan indirectly took a dig at Kumar by saying that all big films, may it be Pushpa or RRR, they took more than a year to be shot. He further said that film cannot be made in three to four months.

The actor made this comment soon after the Khiladi actor claimed that he completed his film Samrat Prithviraj in just 45 days, reports IndiaToday.

