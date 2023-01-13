Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora his 'biggest cheerleader' as she praises 'Kuttey'

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor praises Malaika Arora and called her 'my biggest cheerleader'.



Arjun responded to his ladylove Malaika's post as she praises his recently released film Kuttey.

Mala shared the Kuttey poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, and she wrote "What a cracker of a film. And fab performances (heart emoticon) watch in a cinema near you." She also added the ‘lets go to the movies’ sticker.

On the other hand, the Gunday actor reacted to her post on his Instagram story "My biggest cheerleader"

Arjun plays a cop in Kuttey, he talked in a statement, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

He further added, "Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey. If they have got hooked onto our film, it's all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I'm eager to see the response when the film releases."