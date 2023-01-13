 
entertainment
Prince Harry forcing ‘concrete cloak’ on Prince William

Prince Harry is being called out for excavating an entirely new life for himself at the expense of Prince William’s.

Royal author Jan Moir made these admissions in is piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, the writer admitted, “Back home in the dull, buttoned-up Britain of Harry's imagination, another man's life drifts deeper into the shadows. It must be saddening to realise your only brother is jealous of you, but this is so much more.”

“Every action has a consequence and the sparkling highs of Harry's exciting new life are matched only by the lows he has in William's.”

“For the burden of it all falls onto the shoulders of the Prince of Wales like a concrete cloak.”

“King Charles doesn't want a fuss — his only wish is that his last years are problem free. 'Don't make them a misery,' he begged his warring sons at his own father's funeral.”

“It is upon William somehow to positively navigate forwards out of this sorry mess, to pick up the pieces and to carve out a future for himself, for his family, for the monarchy and the country, too.”

“The saddest thing is that he has to do all this not only without the support of his only brother, but in spite of his only brother.”

