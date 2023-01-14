Army 'excuses itself' from providing security in LG polls

The ballot boxes of the ECP. The ECP webiste.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has once again excused itself from providing security outside "sensitive and most sensitive" polling stations during the second phase of local governments elections in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15, said the interior ministry on Friday.

The army, through the General Headquarters (GHQ), has repeatedly declined the deploying troops for the local body polls amid the security situation in the country.

"The GHQ has stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as desired by [ECP] is not possible," a letter from the interior ministry to the ECP read.

The GHQ said that the provincial government is responsible for providing first-tier security/static deployment outside polling stations.

"Moreover, the current tiered deployment of law enforcement agencies/civil armed forces/army, as already practiced in multiple elections/local government elections in last couple of years, has paid its dividends and is considered suitable for application in impending Sindh Local Government Elections (Phase-2) as well," the letter read.

However, the GHQ has conceded to sending paratroopers for providing security cover outside 500 sensitive polling stations, the letter stated. The army, however, has stressed upon the election commission to specify 500 sensitive polling stations, the interior ministry said.

"An effort will be made to provide required static deployment of Rangers at these polling stations in support of police as one-time measure," the letter states," it said.

More to follow...