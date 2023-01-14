 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harrys book sets a new world record

Prince Harry’s book Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

The book sold 1.43 million copies during its first day in the UK, US, and Canada.

Ghostwritten by American novelist and journalist J.R. Moehringer, Spare was launched in the US with a print run of two million copies, and a second print run has now been scheduled in order to meet the huge. demand.

Harry's book broke the record which was previously held by Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020), which sold 887,000 copies during its release day.

Despite having a cover price of $36 in the US and £28 in the UK, many retailers are selling it at a discount of up to 50%.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)," said Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House.


More From Entertainment:

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert

'Man baby' Prince Harry blames media for his kills in Afghanistan: Expert
Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'
Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'

Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’

Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’
Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’

Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’
King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being bought up by 'nannies'

King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being bought up by 'nannies'
Prince Harry watched ‘archenemy’ Prince William and ‘wanted to go home’

Prince Harry watched ‘archenemy’ Prince William and ‘wanted to go home’
Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage