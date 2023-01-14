Prince Harry's book sets a new world record

Prince Harry’s book Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

The book sold 1.43 million copies during its first day in the UK, US, and Canada.



Ghostwritten by American novelist and journalist J.R. Moehringer, Spare was launched in the US with a print run of two million copies, and a second print run has now been scheduled in order to meet the huge. demand.



Harry's book broke the record which was previously held by Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020), which sold 887,000 copies during its release day.

Despite having a cover price of $36 in the US and £28 in the UK, many retailers are selling it at a discount of up to 50%.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)," said Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House.



