Billy Bush recalls doing one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews

Billy Bush recalled doing one of the last interviews of Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 13, 2023, due to a cardiac arrest.



The Extra host opened up about interviewing the late singer during the Golden Globes held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, just two days before her death.

Lisa Marie was at the Globes supporting the Baz Luhrmann-directed film Elvis. At the event, Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her late father.

“It feels awful,” Bush told People. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.”

"[We were] just talking about her father, " Bush said of their interview. “And what characteristics of her father’s that Austin Butler did get right... the singing, the glances, the look, the twinkle.”

Per the outlet, Lisa Marie, who had her own singing career, faced heartbreak throughout her life, including her father's death at age 42 when she was just 9 years old in 1977 and then the death of her only son, Benjamin Keough, from suicide at 27 in 2020.

“This is a woman who just encountered so much grief in her life… It’s just impossible to fathom.”

Bush went into further detail about the interview with the late singer while talking to Fox LA. He shared that he and Jerry Schilling, singer’s long-time family friend, had “each grabbed an arm” to help her up two steps that led up the platform for the interview, via DailyMail.

He added, “And it was clear that she was not coming up the two flights. I went down and I met her on the carpet itself. You can see her hanging onto Jerry's arm...”

Bush was also the last individual to interview Michael Jackson before his death in 2009. Lisa Marie and Michael were married from 1994 to 1996.