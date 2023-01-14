 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

Meryl Streep finally came out of seclusion as she was spotted out on a stroll in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, Academy Award winner, Meryl Streep had her hair tucked underneath a white-coloured baseball cap and hid her eyes from the view as she pulled her hat over the black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Streep bundled up in a long, black, cloak-like coat with a high collar and single side button.

The mother -of-four finished her look by draping a black leather Hermès purse, tiny, silver-toned hoop earrings, and reddish brown rain boots with cream-coloured shearling flaps.

The last time the Mamma Mia star was seen out, was in September, for the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library.

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months


More From Entertainment:

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death
Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release
Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony
Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer
Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year
Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll

Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll
Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities
Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi