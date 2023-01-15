 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo revealed their giddy side as they BIGBANG Taeyang.

On January 13, BIGBANG Taeyang released his vibey track VIBE with BTS Jimin. Although he is now under THE BLACK LABEL, Taeyang started with BIGBANG under YG Entertainment, therefore he received love from his ex label mates, the BLACKPINK members.

According to Koreaboo, BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé shared screenshots of the song and also commented on the post.

BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo, particularly teased their 'hyung.' Jennie commented on Taeyang's post, "I missed you so much."

Jisoo wrote in her story, "Yeoreobun." Both the comments refer to a meme involving what Taeyang said in his concerts.

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin


More From Entertainment:

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death
Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?

Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?
Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release
Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months
Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony
Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer
Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year