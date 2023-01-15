 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk

Prince Harry has been dishing on his struggles during the latest interviews and in his book Spare.

Speaking to People, mental health first aid trainer and therapist, Marilyn Devonish said that it is important to speak up for those “who have suffered trauma.”

She added: “Expressing how you feel can be cathartic. Where that becomes healing is when it is done in a safe environment with the support of people or a therapist who can deal with the aftermath of what comes up.

“I worry that this is where Prince Harry might struggle, however I also trust that both Harry and Meghan have both now sought the help Meghan said she asked for when she was still a working royal.

“Unresolved trauma can affect our thoughts, beliefs, perceptions, mindset, and physical health,” she added.

Recalling the death of Princess Diana, the expert questioned: “Is it surprising that such events might leave their emotional scars and marks? Is it strange that someone who lived it sees the same patterns and doesn’t want them to repeat again?”

She analysed Prince Harry’s use of certain terms. “Just think about the term: ‘It runs in the family.’ ‘We’re all a bit hot headed.’ ‘I take after my gran.’ ‘You’re just like your dad.’ If those traits are great, wonderful, fantastic, if they’re not, we can get locked into generational cycles of behaviour which are often never questioned.

“What Harry is doing with both the book and interviews is questioning some of that,” she added.

