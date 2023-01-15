 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Antara recalls the last time she talked to her father
Comedian Raju Srivastav passed away due to a heart attack. His daughter Antara recalls the last conversation she had with her father.

She recalled that she thought her chaachu had heart attack instead of her father. She said, "Life never tells you that this is going to be the last time. He was out of town for the last 10 days. A day after my birthday, he had shot for Laughter Champion. We celebrated my birthday and he shared the kind of jokes he'd cracked there. A few days after that, he left for outstation. He often went for tours."

She further said, "I thought that my chachu (uncle) had suffered a heart attack on August 10, 2022, when my mom called me with this information. I felt there was a mix-up. My chachu's name is Kaju and in fact, he was very much admitted to AIIMS in Delhi (owing to accumulation of fluid in his brain) when my father met with a heart attack. In fact, my dad had also made quite a few of his stay arrangements. In fact, my chachu was slated to get operated on the same day. And, my dad had been shuttling in and out of the hospital, attending to him- and I thought the news of my father's heart attack was a rumour."

