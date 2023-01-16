Parvez Elahi reveals three names finalised for caretaker Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi addressing a meeting at CM House. — Radio Pakistan/File

Finalised names are: Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa.

"We are sending these names to the [Punjab] governor," says Elahi.

PML-Q leader says further discussion will be held on suggested names on Monday.

After achieving success in the Punjab Assembly by acquiring a vote of confidence and dissolving the house as planned, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Sunday said three names for a caretaker CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

While talking to the media soon after the huddle with the PTI chief, Elahi revealed the three names i.e. Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa. It is likely that one of the three names would be finalised, he added.

The provincial chief executive further said on his official Twitter handle, "We are sending these names to the [Punjab] governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely."

When CM Elahi, earlier this week, issued a notification for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the house dissolved after 48 hours as the governor didn't sign the summer sent by the former.

Elahi will remain to serve as the Punjab CM until the name for the caretaker CM is finalised.

He went on to say that on Monday (today) in a consultative meeting, further discussion would be held on the suggested names.

While focusing on media reports of a possible merger of two allies parties, Elahi said: "Imran Khan has asked [Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid] to merge in the PTI."

He added that Moonis Elahi also "thinks that we should merge" in the former ruling party.

Chaudry Shujaat Hussain at Bilawal House

PML-Q President Chaudry Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House to call on the former president and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The political situation in Punjab was discussed during the meeting and both leaders also contacted the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the communique added.

During the huddle, the two leaders also discussed the formation of the caretaker setup in Punjab.

Hussain also congratulated Zardari on the party's victory in local body elections in Sindh.

Federal Minister Chaudry Salik Hussain and Chaudry Shafay Hussain were also present during the meeting, the statement further added.