Sunday Jan 15 2023
Sir Mix-A-Lot says his song Baby Got Back became a hit because of being banned

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Sir Mix-A-Lot talked about his song Baby Got Back in a recent interview and explained how the song is still popular even after 30 years of its release and how the song being banned helped in it being a super hit, as reported by Fox News.

The rapper said in the interview that getting banned gave the song the legs to become a hit as it was perceived as a forbidden fruit by the audience.

Mix-A-Lot said, "there's a lot of happenstance … a lot of luck. you can have the biggest song in the world but if there is nothing special surrounding it, it won't go anywhere."

He further added, "Baby Got Back,' at its peak, was banned from MTV or relegated to after 9 o'clock. Whatever, I call that banned. That may have given the song legs because every person that was probably maybe teen through 25 at that time remembers themselves as being the forbidden fruit at any time."

Sir Mix-A-Lot said that he knew that the song was going to be a success.

