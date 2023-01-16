Fazl asks Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies immediately

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman addressing a public gathering in Peshawar on january 15, 2023. PPI

Fazl dares Imran to dissolve assemblies if wants to.

Says PDM will defeat PTI in elections.

Vows that PDM will purge country of PTI and its politics.

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rahman dared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies as soon as possible, following through on his claims.

“If you want to dissolve assemblies, do it immediately. Your absence from the scene would be good riddance. We would contest the election and defeat you. We would end your politics. We would cleanse the province and the country of you and your mean politics,” he said, addressing a public gathering here.

PTI Member National Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai announced joining JUIF on the occasion. The JUIF chief welcomed Nasir Musazai, his family and friends to his party. He said that his decision was showing the changing political trends in the province. He claimed that JUIF would form a government in the province after winning the next elections.

He said that he had been telling it for the last 15 years that these people though physically belong to this soil but their thoughts and behaviours were thoroughly westernised. He said Imran Khan was making hue and cry only because he could not accomplish the agenda of his foreign masters.

He said that the PTI chief was not tired of calling others as thieves and pretending to be the most honest person. “If he was an honest person, why didn’t friendly countries trust him during the three years of his rule,” he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that PTI pushed the country to economic crisis. “The country has reached the verge of bankruptcy due to the flawed policies of the PTI government,” he added. He said that the friends of Pakistan were worried that if this man comes into power once again, they won’t make investments in Pakistan as they didn’t want to waste their wealth.

The PTI’s politics was based on lies disseminated through fake IDs, he said. “They have made 10 million fake IDs on social media through which they were spreading nothing but lies,” he added.

The Maulana said that the time was short and the competition was tight but they could continue their struggle till complete victory. He ridiculed the PTI’s claims about dissolution of the assemblies. “They were giving dates after dates for the dissolution of the assemblies. Their recent statement was that they would dissolve the assemblies after MQM quits government. But MQM has made it clear that they will not leave the government,” he said.

The PDM chief said that the PTI lacked the power to make a decision. They thought that they would threaten dissolution of assemblies and a storm would come in national politics, but nothing happened. “We are still waiting for them silently to dissolve the assembly. If they do so, we will go for elections and rid the country from them,” he claimed.