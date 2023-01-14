PM Shehbaz will have to take trust vote: Imran Khan

 
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan speaks to a private news channel on January 14, 2023. — YouTube/Ham News live
In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a trust vote.

The comment comes after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the coalition government in the centre — whose votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office.

Against the backdrop of the recent political developments in the country, Khan, during an interview on a private television channel, said: “PTI has passed the test. Now, Shehbaz Sharif will be fully tested.”

More to follow... 

