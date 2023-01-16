Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan watches 'Pathaan' trailer with fans at Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan, gets loved and praised by his crew member on sets.

An unseen picture has been circulating on internet from the sets of Pathaan where the crew members can be seen lifting up King Khan on their arms. They all posed for the camera with wide smiles on their faces.

Shah Rukh Khan, with his million dollar smile, looked extremely handsome in a dark blue shirt and a black ripped denim jeans. It looks like the picture was taken during the shoot of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

One of the crew members shared the photo and wrote: “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezar kijiye. Jaldi milte hain… #Pathaan se!!! 25th January 2023… Only in cinemas! #10DaysToPathaan.”

SRK’s fans are gushing over the latest picture and are admiring the way the crew members are treating their beloved actor. One of the fans wrote: “Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem.”



As per PinkVilla, Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Dubai and also gathered together with fans to watch Pathaan’s trailer that was played at the Burj Khalifa.