 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan watches Pathaan trailer with fans at Burj Khalifa
Shah Rukh Khan watches 'Pathaan' trailer with fans at Burj Khalifa 

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan, gets loved and praised by his crew member on sets.

An unseen picture has been circulating on internet from the sets of Pathaan where the crew members can be seen lifting up King Khan on their arms. They all posed for the camera with wide smiles on their faces.

Shah Rukh Khan, with his million dollar smile, looked extremely handsome in a dark blue shirt and a black ripped denim jeans. It looks like the picture was taken during the shoot of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

One of the crew members shared the photo and wrote: “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezar kijiye. Jaldi milte hain… #Pathaan se!!! 25th January 2023… Only in cinemas! #10DaysToPathaan.”

SRK’s fans are gushing over the latest picture and are admiring the way the crew members are treating their beloved actor. One of the fans wrote: “Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem.”

As per PinkVilla, Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Dubai and also gathered together with fans to watch Pathaan’s trailer that was played at the Burj Khalifa. 

More From Showbiz:

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards
'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap
Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival
Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look
Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'
Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'

Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'
Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'

Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'
Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries

Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics
Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside

Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside