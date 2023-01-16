 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come forward as one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood recently but the couple was nowhere to be seen at the British showbiz night.

As per The Sun reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not spotted at BAFTA tea Party in Los Angeles after the organizers thought that inviting the couple to the vent would backfire amid the buzz created by Harry’s memoir Spare.

An insider spilled the beans to the outlet, “Bafta decided it was a terrible idea. They thought it would be a PR disaster. Prince Harry, in his book and docuseries has roundly attacked the Royal Family.

"The US team was reminded that Harry's arch-nemesis, his brother Prince William is president of Bafta.

“So for them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It's a no-go. Any interviews would go viral. Anything negative on William would be devastating,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards
Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’
King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral
Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’ wins two out of six nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’ wins two out of six nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon

Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed
Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine
Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners

2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners
Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago

Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago
Nick Jonas recounts starring in Chuck E. Cheese commercial: ‘It was pretty cool’

Nick Jonas recounts starring in Chuck E. Cheese commercial: ‘It was pretty cool’