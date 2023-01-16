Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come forward as one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood recently but the couple was nowhere to be seen at the British showbiz night.



As per The Sun reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not spotted at BAFTA tea Party in Los Angeles after the organizers thought that inviting the couple to the vent would backfire amid the buzz created by Harry’s memoir Spare.

An insider spilled the beans to the outlet, “Bafta decided it was a terrible idea. They thought it would be a PR disaster. Prince Harry, in his book and docuseries has roundly attacked the Royal Family.

"The US team was reminded that Harry's arch-nemesis, his brother Prince William is president of Bafta.

“So for them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It's a no-go. Any interviews would go viral. Anything negative on William would be devastating,” the source added.