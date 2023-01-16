 
entertainment
'Islam gave answers to all my questions' Daud Kim visits Makkah again

Daud Kim visited Makkah, pens down a heartfelt note 

Daud Kim, a Korean vlogger visited Makkah again and he penned down a heartfelt note. He revealed Islam has guided him through the darkest paths of his life.


He wrote, “My life was messed up. I thought I was the unluckiest person so I wandered. Nonetheless I always tried to find the answers. And I realized I am not alone. Someone is by my side trying to lead me on the right path. And I realized There is Allah.”

He further added, “Islam gave answers to all my questions. The reason I was created, and the reason I live. And finally to where I'm going, even after this life. So, I am so lucky to have been chosen by Allah.”

Fans reacted to his heartwarming post by showering him with love and warmth.

