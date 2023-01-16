 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in
Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in 

Troy Kotsur talked about his Oscar win for best supporting actor for his role in Coda at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night and said that the win is still sinking in and it will have a long-term impact on his life, as reported by People.

Troy said, "Well, it's a weird feeling because I feel like it was all over and since then I've had so many projects and development, so many meetings, so many new scripts to read, so it still takes time for it all to sink in."

He further added, "Now, being here at this event, it really is the only time us actors have an opportunity to see each other in one place. It almost feels like a family reunion, because everyone is so busy with their careers and during award season, it pulls us all together, we get to see each other."

Troy talked about his award win when he came to present the best supporting actress award to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

More From Entertainment:

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech
King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death
Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job
Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items

Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items
Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'

Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'
Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal
Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere
Niecy Nash jokes her mother thought she wasn't 'a good dramatic actress': In Critics Choice winning speech

Niecy Nash jokes her mother thought she wasn't 'a good dramatic actress': In Critics Choice winning speech