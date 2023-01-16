 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Tom Hanks says THIS movie was 'important' for his career no one talks about

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Tom Hanks recently revealed that his 2002 movie Road to Perdition was one of the best movies of his career, which did not receive recognition the way he had expected.

“For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” said Tom on the ReelBlend podcast.

The Forrest Gump actor recalled, “It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, ‘Don Moustache’ with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig… And I killed both of them…”

Tom pointed out, “People always say, ‘What movies will they be talking about years from now?’”

“As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, the more obscure and unknown a movie from 1940s or 1950s the better, because I have no preconceived notions about it; I don’t know anything about it,” stated Saving Private Ryan actor.

Tom reflected, “When you watch those movies and it’s crackerjack and it’s incredibly moving, all I can think of is, ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.’ That might be the case with Road to Perdition.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor can currently be seen in new movie A Man Called Otto.

For the unversed, the actor had won two Oscars back-to-back in 1994 and 1995 for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia respectively.

