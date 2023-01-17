Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry they should attend King Charles coronation if the royal couple is invited, fans believe.

Page Six reported that Prince Harry will still be invited to King Charles coronation after his bombshell memoir and TV interviews, but the Duke may not attend.

Commenting on it, a fan said: “Harry will be scared to face his family and the British public. Meghan will insist they go....to provide material for another episode of the mini series.

The royal fan went on to say, “How could they miss a chance to be on the front pages with the King? It's all about money and fame.”

Another fan said, “King Charles and William and Kate should not take them back by any means. Harry and Meghan demand an apology to Meghan for what, the 32 million spent on her wedding or the tiara the Queen let her wear. Harry and Meghan have lost the respect of the world.”  

