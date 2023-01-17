 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart, sources revealed to Us Weekly.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told the news outlet, adding that their new romance is “very casual and low-key.” They “go bowling and to the movies” when they spend time together, the source added.

The Calm Down singer is very “affectionate” with the rocker, the insider noted, and she “can hardly keep her hands off him”. Overall, they’re “having a lot of fun together”, the insider concluded.

Taggart was previously in a relationship with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. The model, 24, and EDM artists romance began as a “casual summer fling,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2022, noting that the duo had grown closer throughout the summer. The pair’s relationship, however, fizzled out before the DJ began seeing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

According to the outlet, the breakup was “totally amicable” as the two exes are “friends” who are both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

Selena for most part was in an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber but the pair eventually parted ways in March 2018. In between, Gomez dated The Weeknd for a few months in between during 2017. The singer has also been linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.

Meanwhile, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed the musician’s split from Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating. 

