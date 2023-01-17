Faris Shafi drops new single 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

Faris Shafi was last seen in film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Pakistan’s hit rapper Faris Shafi just dropped another song With Love for his fans.

Taking it to his Instagram, Faris shared a small snippet from the song and captioned: “With Love – Faris.” Singer/producer Abdullah Siddiqui has produced the song for Faris.

Amongst the admirers, the first one to compliment the singer was his sister also a singer Meesha Shafi. She wrote: “Mera Fashion.. jivay kaday menoo hoi nai depression” along with a fire and evil eyes emoticon.



Other celebrities who expressed their excitement for Shafi’s song included actor Adnan Malik who wrote: “Yes bro”, meanwhile Nadia Afghan dropped several red heart emoticons.

Like always, the Waasta singer has impressed his fans as one of them wrote: “King in the north” while another wrote: “And he is back.”

One of his fans also called him ‘GOAT’.

Check out the song:

Faris Shafi is widely known as a rapper. Some of his hit songs include: Muaziz Saarif, Awaam, Introduction, Waasta, Ye Dunya and many others. The singer recently made an spectacular appearance in Pakistan’s blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt.