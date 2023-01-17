 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Raees Ansari

PML-N unveils two names for interim Punjab chief minister

By
Raees Ansari

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

PM Adviser Ahad Cheema (left), PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and journalist Mohsin Naqvi. — Twitter/@VishalSehgal4U/@HamzaSS/@MohsinnaqviC42
PM Adviser Ahad Cheema (left), PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and journalist Mohsin Naqvi. — Twitter/@VishalSehgal4U/@HamzaSS/@MohsinnaqviC42

  • "These two names cannot be discussed," says Fawad Chaudhry.
  • Hamza Shahbaz sends names for governor's consideration.
  • Parvez Elahi has also sent three different names for interim CM post.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tuesday sent two names to Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman for the post of the province’s caretaker chief minister, rejecting the three names suggested by Parvez Elahi.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has sent the names of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema and senior journalist Mohsin Naqvi to the governor for consideration.

To hold a further consultation on the caretaker CM’s appointment, Shehbaz has nominated PML-N member Malik Ahmad Khan, as per the party’s statement.

It also added that the "PML-N doesn’t agree with the names sent by the outgoing Chief Minister Elahi".

Two days earlier, CM Elahi revealed the three names for a caretaker CM, which were agreed upon after consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The three names shared by the chief minister included Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Mahmood Khosa. It is likely that one of the three names would be finalised, he added.

The provincial chief executive further said on his official Twitter handle, "We are sending these names to the [Punjab] governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely."

'These two names can't be discussed'

Taking a jibe at the two names proposed by the PML-N, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said that his party has not received names from the Nawaz Sharif-led party. “Maybe someone in the media has joked,” he said.

The PTI leader said that Cheema is co-accused with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case, while Naqvi is behind everything. “These two names cannot be discussed,” the politician said.

Commenting on the possibility of a no-confidence motion against PM Shehbaz which the PTI chief has demanded, Fawad claimed that several PML-N members will be absent during the vote of no-confidence.

“Given the PML-N’s current situation, Rana Sanaullah will have to sacrifice Punjab’s presidentship,” the PTI politician said, hinting at the potential tensions within the ruling party in the centre as a result of CM Elahi’s vote of confidence in the provincial assembly.

More From Pakistan:

NA speaker finally accepts resignations of 34 PTI MNAs

NA speaker finally accepts resignations of 34 PTI MNAs
ECP restores membership of 25 parliamentarians in National Assembly, Senate

ECP restores membership of 25 parliamentarians in National Assembly, Senate

KP CM Mahmood Khan to send assembly dissolution advice tonight

KP CM Mahmood Khan to send assembly dissolution advice tonight
JI to launch protests against alleged rigging in Karachi LG polls

JI to launch protests against alleged rigging in Karachi LG polls
Court remands Latif Afridi's confessed murderer to police custody for two days

Court remands Latif Afridi's confessed murderer to police custody for two days
ECP warns PTI leaders of ex parte action if they skip next hearing

ECP warns PTI leaders of ex parte action if they skip next hearing
PM Shehbaz offers 'sincere' talks with India to resolve disputes including Kashmir

PM Shehbaz offers 'sincere' talks with India to resolve disputes including Kashmir
Pakistan among countries with rising malaria, tuberculosis infections

Pakistan among countries with rising malaria, tuberculosis infections
Hamza contacts Parvez Elahi via Malik Ahmed Khan to consult over caretaker CM

Hamza contacts Parvez Elahi via Malik Ahmed Khan to consult over caretaker CM